FG Distances Self From Purported Buhari’s Renomination Of Magu

The Presidency has distanced itself from reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has written a fresh letter to the Senate insisting on confirming the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Mr Ita Enang, in an interview with newsmen, said he was not aware of such letter.

Enang was reacting to media reports that the President, who is currently on a 10-day annual vacation, had sent a letter to the Senate insisting on the confirmation of Magu.

“You are about the third person calling me on this matter.

“I am not aware of that discussion and I don’t want to speak on the matter because I don’t have details,’’ he added.

