World football governing body, FIFA will move ahead with plans to make changes to the FIFA world cup.

The FIFA council voted unanimously on Tuesday for the expansion of participating countries in the tournament from 32 to 48.

The new format for the world cup will not take effect until the year 2026.

The proposal to expand the world cup was made by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2016.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: