Members of a Chinese fire department were filmed dismantling a washing machine to rescue a 3-year-old boy who became trapped inside the appliance.

A video filmed last month in Xiaogan, Hubei Province shows the firefighters dismantling the washer to rescue the toddler, who apparently became trapped while playing inside the machine.

The firefighters said it took about 20 minutes to cut through the washing machine enough to free the boy.

The toddler was not seriously injured, firefighters said.

