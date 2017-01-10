Football Fans React To The 48-Team World Cup

Today, world football governing body FIFA confirmed that the World Cup will be expanded from 32 teams to 48 teams from 2026 onwards.

The debate has been naturally raging whether this is a good or a bad move for the future of the tournament, with persuasive arguments on each side.

The main argument in favour of the move is that there will be increased opportunity for some teams to qualify for the tournament, while it will bring more diversity and the event as a whole will be an even bigger party.

Below are some tweets regarding the new development:

FIFA confirm a 48-team World Cup from 2026, which will give teams such as Burkina Faso and Lego Land the opportunity to eliminate England — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2017

Plenty of people decrying the expanded World Cup complained about 24 team Euros and 2016 was the best event in ages and ages — Dodge (@seidodge) January 10, 2017

My basic point about the new World Cup is this; it won't effect your life negatively at all. It will give joy to more people. This is good — Dodge (@seidodge) January 10, 2017

A moment’s silence for the 32-team World Cup pic.twitter.com/2btrC0FCpY — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 10, 2017

