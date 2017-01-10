Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Football Fans React To The 48-Team World Cup

Yinka Agunbiade 21 hours ago

Today, world football governing body FIFA confirmed that the World Cup will be expanded from 32 teams to 48 teams from 2026 onwards.

The debate has been naturally raging whether this is a good or a bad move for the future of the tournament, with persuasive arguments on each side.

The main argument in favour of the move is that there will be increased opportunity for some teams to qualify for the tournament, while it will bring more diversity and the event as a whole will be an even bigger party.

Below are some tweets regarding the new development:

https://twitter.com/smivadee/status/818765798848294916

 

