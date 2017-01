Former Ghanaian First Lady, Nana Rawlings Ageless in New Photo

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana is flawless in this recent photo-shoot with Glitz Africa Magazine.

The 68-year-old wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings looked elegant and classy as she featured on the 15th issue of the celebrity lifestyle and fashion magazine dubbed the #WomenInspiring issue.

