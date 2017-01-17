Former Man United Manager, Louis Van Gaal Retires From Coaching

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal has announced his retirement from football management after 26 years.

The 65-tear-old Dutchman enjoyed tremendous success at Ajax and Bayern Munich but had considerably less success at Barcelona.

He joined Manchester in the 2014/2015 season, taking over from caretaker manager, Ryan Giggs and won an FA cup title in two seasons with the club. He was sacked in 21016 just after winning the FA cup and has now cited family reasons as the reason for his retirement.

He cited the sudden death of his daughter’s husband and added, “I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return to coaching,”

“So much has happened in my family, you become a human being again with your nose pressed to the facts,”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: