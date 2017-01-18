French Public Urged To Send Fewer Emails To Save Electricity

France has urged its citizens to “avoid sending too many emails with large attachments” in order to prevent overloading the national grid during this week’s cold spell.

The European country is facing fears that a national power shortage could lead to widespread cuts.

The company that manages the national grid ( RTE ) warns the country is likely to reach a peak in consumption by Thursday as the public try to keep their homes heated.

Other more conventional measures included: turning off lights, computers and extension leads; reducing the temperature on thermostat; and avoiding the use of washing machines during peak times.

RTE say that by “avoiding sending too many emails with large attachments” the public can save power at data-centres. While at work, the French are asked to reduce the brightness of their screens and “avoid printing in large quantities”.

