Frequently Asked Questions About Rosabon Financial Services Loans

Q: How many types of Loans do you have?

A: We have the Rosabon

Personal Loan

Rosabon Quick Loan

Rosabon Travel Loan

Rosabon Educational Scheme Initiative

Rosabon Rent Financing Scheme

Q: What is the minimum and maximum amount of loan I can borrow?

A: You can access between N150, 000 to N2, 500,000

Q: Do I need to be an employee to access your loans?

A: Yes, you need to be in paid employment to access our personal loans

Q: What Is required to be eligible to take out a loan?

A: You must be in a paid employment

Your age should be between 21 and 58 years

You must have a salary account

You must have a valid Proof of Identification

You must have a recent utility Bill (PHCN, Water bill, LAWMA bill OR Rent Agreement)

Q: How do I apply?

A: You can apply through the following ways;

Send an email to [email protected] Call us on these numbers; +2348150880038, +2348150880039 Walk into any of our branches in Lagos, Warri, Abuja and Port Harcourt

Head Office (Lagos); 32, Montgomery Road, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

Branch Office (Port Harcourt); Imperial plaza, No. 24, Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt

Branch Office (Abuja); Suit B9,Kuriftu Plaza Oluawotesu Street, Jabi District Abuja

Q: What documents do I need for personal loans?

A: 1 Passport Photograph

A valid means of Identification

Employee ID Card

NUBAN Cheques or Direct Debit Mandate

Q: Can I access a loan facility from Abuja?

A: Yes, residents of Abuja can easily access any of our loan facility

Q: Are the interest rates negotiable?

A: Our interest rates are not negotiable as they are dependent on what category the client falls under

Q: Can I access the loan facility as a civil servant?

A: Yes, federal civil servants can access the loan facility

Q: Do you finance SME’s?

A: No, we presently do not finance SME’s

Q: Do you grant student loans?

A: No, we presently do not offer outright loans to students however, we have a loan product specially designed for parents to help pay their wards school fees.

Q: Why is there a restriction to the amount I can access based on my salary?

A: Considering our repayment tenor and CBN regulations we cannot deduct more than 33% of your salary. This is why we consider your monthly earnings to allow for ease of payment on your side.

Q: What can I do to get more funds in case of emergencies?

A: Getting more funds is easy; all you need to do is request for a Top Up considering you have repaid up to 5 months in an 8 months tenor and 3 months in a 6 months tenor.

For more questions kindly send us a mail at [email protected] , visit www.rosabon-finance.com/loan or call us on +2348150880038, +2348150880039

