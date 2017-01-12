FRSC Warns Job Seekers Against Fraudsters, Says Commission Not Recruiting

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned job seekers against fraudsters who use the name of the commission for extortion.

The commission said on Thursday in Abuja that is was not recruiting.

A statement by Dr Kayode Olagunju, Assistant Corps Marshal Policy Research and Statistics, said some fraudsters were those intending to be recruited into the corps to make payments of some money to certain bank accounts

“The management wishes to restate that the corps marshal – Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi – does not have a Facebook or Twitter account and that the corps is not presently engaged in any staff recruitment exercise

“Members of the public should also note that the corps has not directed anybody to recruit on its behalf and will not direct any applicants to pay any money into any individuals account.

“We have reported the activities of the fraudsters to the security agencies and they are on the trail of the criminals,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Oludare Fadogba, Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC, Jos Zonal Command, has urged newly promoted officers to be good ambassadors of the Corps.

Fadogba made the appeal while decorating some of the promoted officers in the zone with their new ranks in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jos Zonal Command comprises Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau states.

Fadogba said the promotion was well deserved by the officers, due to their hard work and commitment to duty.

“I wish to congratulate the newly promoted officers for the feat they have recorded by moving to the next rank in their career.

“We all know that the promotion exercise was very competitive, but you stoically, in spite of all odds, made it to the height of leadership position in the Corps.

“This is obviously an attestation of your hard work, dedication and commitment to duty. We have no doubt that you will live up to your calling and expectations.

“I, therefore charge all of you to be good ambassadors of FRSC anywhere you go,” he said.

The Zonal Commanding Officer advised the officers to remain focused, eschew all bitterness and be humble, as they would soon take new responsibilities.

He urged them to run an open-door policy and correct the lapses of their subordinates.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Mr Celestine Anzewu thanked the Corps Chief Executive, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, for finding them worthy of the new ranks.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving their promotion.

Anzewu, who is currently the Zonal Public Education Officer, gave an assurance that the promoted officers would live up to expectation.

He said they would project the image of the Corps in good light.

Source: NAN

