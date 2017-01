Full List: Buhari Appoints Management For River Basin Authorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

THE ANAMBRA-IMO RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (AIRBDA):

Michael Nwabufo — Managing Director

Michael C. Nwachukwu–Executive Director, Engineering

Nweze B. Obasi — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Benjamin Aneke — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Ngozi C. Uche –Executive Director, Finance and Administration

BENIN-OWENA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BORBDA):

Saliu O. Ahmed — Managing Director

Modupe V. Olalemi – Executive Director, Engineering

Agbetuyi O. Bamidele — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Olumese E. Charles — Executive Director, Planning and Design,

Akinya Folorunsho Samson – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

CHAD BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CRBDA):

Abba Garba — Managing Director

Babagana Uroma — Executive Director, Engineering

Abdu K. Tashikalma — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Modu Surum — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Falmata Maina Dalatu (Mrs.) — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

CROSS RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CRBDA):

Bassey E. Nkposong — Managing Director

Esin Winston Mosembe — Executive Director, Engineering

U.A. Essien– Executive Director, Agricultural Services

I.I. Udoh — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Okpata Egbe — Executive Director, Administration and Finance

HADEJIA-JAMA’ARE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HJRBDA):

Ado Khalid Abdullahi — Managing Director

Abubakar Mohammed I — Executive Director, Engineering

Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu– Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Mohammed Umar Kura — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Mohammed Awwal Wada — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

LOWER BENUE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (LBRBDA):

Mahmoud O. Adra — Managing Director

Mathias U. Udoyi — Executive Director, Engineering

Samuel J. Ochai, E.D. Agricultural Services,

Emmanuel Yepwi, Executive Director, Planning and Design

Richard N. Ndidi — Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

LOWER NIGER RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (LNRBDA):

Adeniyi Saheed Aremu — Managing Director

Abdulkarim Mohammed Bello — Executive Director, Engineering

Tajuddeen A. Affinih – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Olawale Victor — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Abu Atsumbe Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

NIGER DELTA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (NDRBDA):

Tonye David-West — Managing Director,

Okwonu Benson — Executive Director, Engineering

Ikuromo E. Joshua — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Austen A.T. Pabor — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Isaac Akpoede Otuorimo — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

OGUN-OSHUN RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (OORBDA):

Olufemi Olayemi Odumosu — Managing Director

Iyiola Rufus A. — Executive Director, Engineering

Bolanle A. Olaniyan – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Adesanya Mutiu Omoniyi — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Olayiwola A. Baruwa – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

SOKOTO RIMA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (SRRBDA):

Buhari Bature Mohammed — Managing Director

Jafar A. Sadeeq, Executive Director, Engineering

Sanusi Mai-Afu – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Murtala Dalhatu — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Faruk Madugu Gwandu – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

UPPER BENUE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (UBRBDA):

Abubakar Muazu — Managing Director

Mukhtar Umar Isa—Executive Director, Engineering

Abdulhameed Girei – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Yusuf Daniel Ajemasu – Executive Director, Planning and Design

Haruna N. Musa – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

UPPER NIGER RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (UNRBDA):

Abdulkarim M. Ali — Managing Director

David Emmanuel – Executive Director, Engineering

Abdu Aminu Omar – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

John Bature Gimba — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Alhassan Bawa Ugbada—Executive Director, Finance and Administration

