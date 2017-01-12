Friday , 13 January 2017
Funeral Home Charges Grieving Families Cremation ‘Carbon Tax’

Yinka Agunbiade

Two grieving families in the US have each been slapped with a $100 carbon tax bill after having a relative cremated, just days after the tax was introduced in that province.

The $100 fee was handwritten on Ed Connon‘s bill when he paid to cremate his 93-year-old mother, Margaret Connon, who died Jan. 7. The funeral home staff had no explanation for him.

Ed Connon says he was disturbed to see a $100 carbon tax on the bill for his mother's cremation last week.

I said, ‘wow.’ She just kind of looked at me and I said, ‘this doesn’t seem right’.”

Terry MacLeod had the same thing on her bill. Her 78-year-old mother, Eunice Larson, died Jan. 1.

It said right there — carbon tax. I didn’t want to get into a confrontation,” MacLeod said. “You just want to finalise everything.

I’m an only child and this was my mom.”

After CBC Go Public investigated, the funeral home apologised and offered refunds to families, saying it made a mistake calculating the new tax meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

