Gabriel Jesus Formally Completes Move To Manchester City

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has formally completed his move to Manchester City from Palmeiras, the football club announced on Thursday.

The English side agreed to sign Jesus, 19, on a five-year contract in August, but he was immediately loaned back to Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December.

After a few weeks training at City he is now registered in the squad and ready to feature for Pep Guardiola‘s side to help them claw back from the 10-point gap between themselves and current Premier League leaders Chelsea.

City have confirmed that new striker is available to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Jesus scored 28 goals in 85 games in all competitions for Palmerias and has shown great promise for the Brazilian national team, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the Selecao in 2016.

Speaking about his arrival at City, Jesus is looking to hit the ground running.

“I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning,” Jesus said. “City is a Club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad.”

Jesus has arrived at the perfect time to give an ailing City side a boost.

On the back of their 4-0 drubbing at Everton last weekend, the club’s worst league defeat since 2008 and Guardiola’s worst-ever in the league as a manager, they need to beat Tottenham this weekend to keep alive any hopes of winning the title. City can’t afford any more slipups and their defensive unit has to improve.

