Thursday , 5 January 2017
Gambia Army Chief Pledges Loyalty To Jammeh

Yinka Agunbiade 19 hours ago

The army chief of Gambia has pledged loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh following a threat by the West African country’s neighbours to send troops to oust him if he refuses to give up power after his election defeat.

Ousman Badjie gambia

In a new year message quoted by Daily Observer on Wednesday, Ousman Badjie said he wanted to renew “the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of the Gambia armed forces to Your Excellency.”

The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) has said troops in neighbouring Senegal are ready to intervene if Jammeh does not hand power to president-elect Adama Barrow on January 19.

Jammeh, whi has been in power for over two decades has refused to accept defeat in the December 1 election, alleging irregularities and challenging the results in court.

He warned that an intervention by ECOWAS could lead to “a military confrontation.”

