Gambia: Nigeria On Standby To Evacuate Citizens

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, has said that the federal government is ‘on standby’ to evacuate Nigerians in the Gambia if the need arises.

As the crisis continues to thicken, as a result of the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the election, and supporters of Adama Barrow, the winner, pledging to swear him in on January 19 after Jammeh’s tenure elapses.

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the situation in the Gambia.

In another development, Dabiri responded to a Twitter user’s question yesterday, where she stated that Nigeria was prepared to relocate its citizens should the need arise.

According to the tweet from a man simply called Daud,[email protected] Please what is the government doing to evacuate Nigerians in Gambia? They will be target if things get out of hands.”

Dabiri’s response was, “Hopefully not. Optimistic in intervention of our heads of state. However, Nigeria on standby if evacuation needed.”

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: