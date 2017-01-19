Gambian Offensive: Photos Of Deployed Nigerian Air Force Troops

Yesterday, troops from the Nigerian Army, Air force, and Navy departed for Senegal in preparation for a likely offensive on Gambia.

The troops are on a mission to make sure the mandate of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) stands in the West African country following the refusal of its president Yahya Jammeh to accept the result of the presidential elections held in December and hand over power to the victor, Adama Barrow.

Jammeh has refused to back down and instead got a three-month extension on his tenure by the country’s parliament.

Fighter jets, transport aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft have also been deployed to Dakar, capital of Senegal, where the offensive would be launched from if Jammeh still refuses to back down.

Below are the pictures:

Photo credit: Breaking Times

