Thursday , 19 January 2017
Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie-Saidy Resigns

Femi Adesanya 11 hours ago

Ahead of a scheduled hand-over to President-elect, Adama Barrow on Thursday, The Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie-Saidy has resigned from office.

Her resignation will be a big blow to President Yahya Jammeh who has vowed to stay in office beyond Thursday despite the intervention of West African leaders. Eight cabinet members also resigned today as uncertainty in the West African nation continues.

Gambian journalist Alhagie Jobe who confirmed the resignation just a day after President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency.

