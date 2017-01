Garuba Umar has been appointed as the new commissioner of police of Lagos State. Umar, who once served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikoyi and as Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander, in Port Harcourt, replaces Fatai Owoseni, who has been posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos.

Umar’s posting to Lagos State comes four days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: