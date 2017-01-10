Gay Couple To Lead Baptist Church In US

Calvary Baptist Church in Washington D.C. said Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen will begin their new jobs on February 26.

It is thought this could be the first time a lesbian couple have been chosen to lead a Baptist church.

Spokeswoman Carol Blythe was quoted by the Religion News Service as saying: “We look for the best people in the world and that’s who they were, we’re very excited.”

The pair have both been serving in ministry separately until now.

“We have found it so easy to fall in love with Calvary and its longstanding commitment to be a voice of justice and compassion for those who perpetually find the wholeness of their humanity disregarded and maligned,” the couple said.