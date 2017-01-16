You Are A Generation Of “Mannerless Children” – Ajimobi’s Daughter Blasts LAUTECH Students

Ajibola Ajimobi,‎ daughter of the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has described protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, as a “generation of mannerless children.”

Ajibola said this in reaction to the students’ protest over the closure of their school.

Recall that the students on Wednesday embarked on a peaceful protest to the governor’s office over the closure of their school which has lasted for eight months.

A video of the governor threatening the protesting students has since gone viral.

But Ajimobi’s Special Assistant on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka released another version of the video, where the governor was more subtle in his approach towards the students.

Reacting to the criticisms that trailed the incident, Ajibola, who took to her Instagram page to defend her father, said the students lacked respect.

“Generation of Mannerless children; they don’t respect their parents, how will they respect the Constitution,” she wrote.

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: