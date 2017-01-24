George Weah To Run For Presidency Again

A former World footballer of the year, George Weah is gearing up to run for the Presidency of Liberia for the second time. He lost to incumbent Ellen-Johnson Sirleaf in 2005 and was a running mate to the candidate who again lost to her in 2011.

This time, Weah has organised a coalition of three political parties and will hope to be third time lucky in his bid to become Liberia’s President in October when Presidential elections will be held.

Senator George Weah first declared his intention to run on April 28, 2016 when he said, “I am telling Liberians to be hopeful and to keep hope alive. This is our time and we will do all we can this time around to win the elections to lead our people,”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: