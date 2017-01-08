Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo Accused Of Plagiarism In Acceptance Speech

Ghana’s newly inaugurated President, Nana Akufo-Addo has been accused of plagiarizing parts of his acceptance speech from the speeches of two former American Presidents.

The 54th President of Ghana who was sworn in on Saturday lifted several lines from speeches delivered by former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In President Bush’s inaugural speech, he said, “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building communities of service and a nation of character.”

Akufo-Addo’s speech read, “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done.”

He also took a portion from Clinton’s January 20, 1993, speech. “Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Americans have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us,” said Clinton in his speech at the time.

Ghana’s president Saturday speech read thus: “Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us.”

