‘Go and grab a jacket!’, Newsreader Blasts Colleague For Wearing Similar Outfit

Newsreader Amber Sherlock of Nine News, national news service in Australia, has made light of an off-air clip that showed her firing up at a fellow journalist for wearing a white top, saying she “probably overreacted” under pressure.

“Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times,” the presenter told Nine Honey.

“It’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin.”

Off-air footage of the fashion emergency, where Sherlock realised she was wearing a similar outfit to the guests she was about to talk to just moments before going to air went viral after being published.

Fellow journalist Julie Snook also made light of the situation saying: “Amber and I just really love white!”

“Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her, News is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen.”

For the segment, which aired Wednesday, Sherlock was in a different studio to her guests Snook and psychologist Sandy Rea.

Minutes before going to air, Sherlock looked at the video feed in the studio monitor and realised they all dressed alike.

“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white. I asked her before we came on — Julie, you need to put a jacket on,” a perturbed Sherlock demanded.

As Snook began to explain she just hadn’t had time to source a jacket before going into the studio, Sherlock cut her off: “Come on, I told you two hours ago.”

Sherlock then pulled her iPhone out and informed Snook she’d personally call the Nine wardrobe department to “get something”.

Fellow guest, psychologist Sandy Rea, could hear all this going down from her studio and looked appropriately uncomfortable with the exchange.

Rea tried to defuse the problem by suggesting she’d get a jacket herself.

“You’re fine Sandy but there can’t be three of us. And I made this clear two and a half hours ago,” Sherlock shot back while angrily thumbing at her iPhone.

Remaining calm, Snook tried to reason with her flustered colleague.

“Amber, if it’s an issue I can get on out of here (the studio),” she said.

“It is an issue. Go and grab a jacket,” Sherlock demanded. Snook pointed out she was actually wearing light blue and not white but this was all swings and roundabouts for Sherlock and the technicality annoyed her more.

She called out for a producer to find Snook a jacket.

The passive aggressive back-and-forth continued.

Snook: “If there’s an issue I can just head on out and get back to work because I’m flat chat, I genuinely forgot.”

Sherlock: “Fine, jump on out, if that’s what you’d like to do.”

Snook: “Amber, please, this is not the only thing I’m doing today.”

At this point, the footage cuts to black.

The next time Snook is seen, she’s been strapped into a jacket.

Moments later, the segment went to air. And Sherlock warmly introduced Rea and her colleague Snook.

