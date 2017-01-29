Google recalls staff to US, criticizes Trump immigration order

Google CEO Sundar Pichai criticized President Donald Trump‘s executive order restricting immigration while recalling his traveling staff to the United States.

Pichai sent an email to employees on Friday saying that more than 100 company staff are affected by the immigration order, Bloomberg reported.

“It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” he said. “We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.”

Trump signed the order on Friday suspending visa applications for migrants from terror-sponsoring countries and other areas of concern such as Iran, Syria, Libya and Iraq for four months and banning entry into the country for 90 days.

Some Google employees were out of the country on travel and were told to reach out to Google’s security, travel, and immigration teams for assistance while trying to return to the U.S.

Google also expressed long term concerns about the order and any other measures that may restrict international talent from entering the country, according to the BBC.

“We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S.,” a Google spokeswoman said. “We’ll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also concerned by the executive action as he explained in a post noting that both he and his wife Priscilla Chan are decedents of immigrants.

“We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help,” he said. “That’s who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

