Gov. Fayose Rewards Retiree With N100,000 For Returning N1.8m

Ekiti State Gov., Ayo Fayose, on Thursday gave a cash reward of N100,000 to a retired Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs Mary Omotosho, for returning the sum of N1.78m wrongfully paid to her by the Ekiti State Pensions Commission.

The governor, who gave the reward at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, described her action as “uncommon and unbelievable”.

He urged other citizens to emulate the good example of Omotosho, whenever they might have been wrongfully paid.

“I commend your honesty and it is good to appreciate people who do well; when we do that, we are encouraging others to do same. Some people tend to do evil because those doing well are not appreciated. I am calling on those who may have been wrongfully credited with money that is not theirs to pay back,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Omotosho, who is a retired Chief Nursing Officer with the state Local Government Service Commission, recalled that a few days before Christmas, she got a credit alert from her bank paying the N1.8 million sum to her.

“Though I am on monthly pension, I knew that was a mistake as my monthly pension is not up to that.

“I waited for the bank t‎o retrieve the money, but that did not happen.

“A few days after, I got the real alert for my monthly pension, and I went to the Pensions Commission to report the matter and I was given an account number to pay the excess money into.

“I did a bank draft and paid the money into that account. Though I am a retiree, I don’t take what does not belong to me. I believe God will always meet my needs,” she said.

Omotosho thanked Gov. Fayose for the recognition accorded her, as well as the cash reward.

Source: Vanguard

