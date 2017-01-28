Gov Okowa’s Eldest Brother Die Of Chronic Cancer In Delta

Suspected chronic cancer has reportedly terminated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s eldest brother identified as JohnBull. It was gathered that JohnBull is the eldest child of the governor’s late mother’s children and had been embattled in serious sickness alleged to be chronic.

Family sources said JohnBull is not of the same father with the Governor as the late Governor’s mother had him for a headmaster before she got married to Pa Author Okowa who is at present 84 years old in Owa-Alero community Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State that the Governor’s mother died after she had him for Pa Author Okowa; her death which almost devastated him as a teacher.

Pa Okowa in one of the interviews he granted to our reporter, said it was difficult for him before he could marry the governor’s mother, adding: “It was a teacher in Abavo community and people saw me that I can’t marry because I have money, there were also number of persons who wanted to marry her, but I won the race”.

Speaking on telephone with our reporter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who confirmed the death of the governor’s eldest brother, said: “it is true JohnBull died after a long battle with sickness, the governor is not in a happy mood at all, he was devastated, broke down profusely, JohnBull had been sick for a long time, he is not of the same father with oga”.

Unconfirmed sources said that Governor Okowa had spent fortune to save the life of his brother, unfortunately lost to the cold hands of death in early hours of yesterday.

Abavo community as the time of filing this report, is said to be “mecca of sorts” for sympathisers including Government House, but PDP scribe in the state Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza described the death of JohnBull as unfortunate.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: