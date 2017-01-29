Groom surprised by bride in dinosaur costume

A bride dressed as a dinosaur to surprise the groom at their wedding photo shoot in North Carolina, USA and the moment was captured on video by their photographer.

Photographer Jon Murray posted a video to Facebook showing the moment groom Tom Gardner was supposed to have his “first look” at his soon-to-be-wife, Beth, in her wedding gown.

Beth had other plans, however, and Tom instead turned around to find his betrothed dressed as a Tyrannosaurus.

“I was totally floored when I turned around and saw her in this,” Tom wrote in a Facebook comment.

“It just warms my heart to see that so many people got a giggle out of this too,” Beth wrote.

BEST FIRST LOOK EVER! THE BEST FIRST LOOK EVER!!! Lol Please SHARE if you got a good laugh out of it.Watch their highlight video here: https://www.facebook.com/jonclarkweddings/videos/1799066196977329/YouTube.com/themurrays #firstlook #weddings #NCweddingsTo use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com Posted by Jon Clark Weddings on Monday, January 23, 2017

