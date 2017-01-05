Group Vows To Attack Nigeria If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released Within A Month

A group under the aegis of the Biafra National Guard, BNG, has threatened offensive attacks against the Federal Government if the self-acclaimed leader of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and other pro – Biafra agitators are not released from detention within a month,

This is according to a statement by the group’s Spokesperson, Ruben Okoro, as he announced the launch of “Operation Python Cry” in reply to the Operation Python Dance launched by the Nigerian Army in the south east in 2016.

“Let’s forget our leadership tussles; rather, let’s go like our fathers by casting lots and inquiring to find out from our gods who our fearless David is who holds our Offor Biafra, that is Biafra’s symbol of authority,” Okoro said in the statement.

“This will help us confront and wage this war against our today’s Goliath and Pharaoh.

“Our Biafran fathers fought only a war of self-defence from 1967-1970, but we Biafran youths will fight both offensive and defensive war to make the entire Biafraland safe.

“We now launch Operation Python Cry and hereby urge the Federal Government to release Kanu, Orji, Onwuka and other Biafra freedom fighters in jail.

“This must be done as quickly as possible on or before January ending, or else, all the pythons that are now dancing, will turn around and cry.

“To guard, defend and protect Biafraland and its territorial integrity is a task that must be done,” he stated.

