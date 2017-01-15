Guardiola’s Manchester City Battered By Everton

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-0 battering at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

With Chelsea extending their lead at the top of the table after hearing Leicester, City needed to win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

What transpired however, was Everton raising their game and efficiently dismantling the visitors.

City dominated all the possession but failed to create clear cut chances. Everton scored with their first attempt on goal as Lukaku beat Claudio Bravo with a powerful shot from his left foot.

A few minutes after the restart, Mirallas doubled their lead. City never really got going and Tom Davies as well as new signing, Ademola Look man got on the score sheet.

