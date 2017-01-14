Sunday , 15 January 2017
Guinea-Bissau Hold Gabon To 1-1 Draw In AFCON Opening Match

Femi Adesanya 8 hours ago

The 2017 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament kicked off today with hosts, Gabon squaring up against tournament debutants, Guinea-Bissau.

Gabon were largely expected to comfortably but ultimately, both teams had to settle for a point thanks to a 90th minute goal by Juary Soares. The hosts took a while to get going and managed to score the opening goal in the 53nd-minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Denis Bouanga’s cross.

Guinea-Bissau continue to battle despite being on the back foot and their late equaliser was no more than they deserved for keeping their faith.

