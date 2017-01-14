Gunmen Kidnap Turkish Teacher, 7 Others At NTIC Ogun

A group of gunmen armed to the teeth have stormed the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) Ogun State where they abducted three female supervisors, a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish) and three female students.

A press release signed by the Spokesperson of the school, Cemal Yigit, indicated that the gunmen stormed the girls’s section of the school at about 9:30pm Friday and held hostage three female supervisors a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish) and three students.

The statement read in parts “We wish to notify the general public of the unfortunate incident that occurred on January 13 at about 9.30pm local time, a group of people armed with dangerous weapons gained entrance to the girls’ section through different means and held hostage three female supervisors, a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish) and three students.”

The statement indicated that when the school authorities noticed the movement of the intruders on the CCTV camera at the girls’ section, they swiftly took proactive measures by promptly deploying security personnel and alerting the relevant security agencies in the area.

It added that upon hearing the security alarm and sighting of the school’s security personnel, the armed invaders opened fire and managed to escape through a very dangerous route with the hostages.

The statement noted that the security agencies are currently on the trail of the invaders as the whole area has been cordoned off.

It assures parents and guardians that the students and teacher will return to safety soon as everything possible is being done to ensure that the abducted teacher and students were returned unhurt.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: