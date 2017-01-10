Gunmen Kill Professor After Dedicating New Car In Benue

A lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Professor Gabriel Okayi, on Monday was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen at his residence in Asase community in North Bank area of Makurdi.

The gunmen, it was learnt stormed the house of the university don at about 3:00 am and shot him severally in the back.

Prof Okayi, who until his death was a professor of Aquatic Pollution in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture was said to have dedicated his new car on Sunday at Foundation Faith Church in North Bank, Makurdi.

The State Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, who confirmed his death while speaking with newsmen said the late professor had woken up from sleep and observed that his dogs were not let loose as usually done at night.

“As he stepped out of the house to release the dogs, some gunmen hiding inside his compound shot him in the back as he turned to enter his house, killing him instantly”, he explained.

Makama added that investigation into the gruesome killing had commenced.

