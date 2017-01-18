Gunshots Rock Kano City As Road Transport Workers, Transport Officials Clash

An early morning clash between officials of the Kano State Road Traffic Agency ( KAROTA) and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) caused huge panic in the Kano metropolis on Wednesday.

The clash, which took place on Zaria Road, featured sporadic gunshots resulted in at least 25 people injured and 20 cars badly damaged

Policemen attached to KAROTA shot into the air for about 20 minutes, with passers-by fleeing at the sound of gunshots and sign of billowing gun smoke.

It was gathered that the clash was a result of KAROTA officials’ attempt to stop NURTW members from loading their vehicles with passengers at the Zaria Road Roundabout.

In protest, NURTW members made bonfires and started yelling at KAROTA officials, who were accompanied to Zaria Road by policemen.

