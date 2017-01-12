If Your Guy Does These 8 Things, You’ve Got A Good One!

So, everyone is obviously different. We all have different upbringings and come from different circumstances, right? Of course.

So, with that, the following list of traits, habits, and behaviors of a “good man” cannot be disputed. They are universal, and not just for women, it is for the guys as well. These are 8 traits that truly good man possesses:

1. He is not abusive

There are three main types of abuse — physical, emotional and mental. They all have one thing in common: the desire to break another down. A good man recognizes that his confidence and worth comes from within himself, and never from attempting to place others below him.

2. Cheating is not even option

Monogamy is a choice made by the two people in a relationship. It’s a decision. A good man never cheats in a relationship because cheating means going back on his word and breaking a promise he has made to someone he loves.

3. He doesn’t tear anyone down

A sign of a person’s self-confidence is how they help support other’s ambitions. A good man is always willing to help and support those around him, and will never discourage or insult them.

4. He reminds you of your worth

A good man who truly cares about his partner never lets them forget how much he values them and how important they are. He understands the importance of giving as much as he receives (or more) and that open communication will decrease insecurities in a relationship.

5. He doesn’t run away from problems

A good man understands that no problem can be resolved until they face it. Avoiding difficulties delays the inevitable and makes things potentially worse. Note: there is a difference between choosing your battles and avoiding conflict altogether.

6. As much as he can, he avoids conflict

In addition to knowing when a conversation needs to be had and when it is better to let an issue slide, a good man doesn’t seek out or starts conflict between himself and another. Whether it’s with a stranger at a bar or his significant other, there is no need to prove “dominance” when someone is comfortable in themselves.

7. He’s always willing to lend a helping hand

When it comes to helping a person in need, a good man is always willing to step up to the plate. He understands the importance of contributing to both individuals and society and makes it a regular habit to do so.

There’s no room for selfish behavior. There’s no room for those who believe climbing the ladder means stepping on others along the way. There’s no room for those who mistreat others for their own benefit, or any reason at all.

A good man is not kind to people because of who they are, he is kind to people because of who he is.

8. He respects everyone

Easy. Simple. Basic. But, it’s often overlooked. A good man shows respect to everyone around him. He is not condescending or puts anyone down, regardless of intelligence level or professional position. As the saying goes, “A man of quality is not afraid of equality.”

There is no universal formula for what constitutes a “good man.” Everyone has their own unique ambitions defining the profile of the person we are working to become and develop into.

The above qualities are very important and universal. Don’t expect the man you’re with or interested in to change. Meet him as he is, not who you think he will become later.

Yourtango

