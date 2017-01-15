This Is What Happens When YOU Sleep With Your Boxers On Overnight

Dr Brian Steixner, Director of the Institute for Men’s Health at Jersey Urology Group in the US, advised men that sleeping in your boxers or briefs could lead to fertility problems.

According to the medic, sleeping in underwear can affect the quality of sperm because men’s crotches become too warm in the night.

He said:

“Your nether regions need to be just the right temperature in order to optimise sperm production.“More bacteria makes for a higher likelihood that any chafed or irritated skin down there becomes infected.” Dr Steixner explained the quality of sperm can be affected by men’s crotches overheating at night.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: