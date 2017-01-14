Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom

One of the Premier League’s better defenses fell to an embarassing 4-0 defeat when they faced title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur.

West Brom, who have now managed 29 points in 21 games have done well for themselves this season but they offered very little resistance as Tottemham smashed them. For Spurs, the result means they have now won six Premier League games in a row, catapulting them to second place ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City.

The highlight of the game was a hattrick for Tottenham striker, Harry Kane who took his tally for the club to 63 in what was a blistering performance.

Mcauley’s own goal added to West Brom’s misery as Tottenham will now look to push all the way.

