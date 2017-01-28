Harrysong Begged Us To Sign Him – Five Star Music

When Five Star Music told Saturday Beats that the record label would soon unfold the plans they have in stock for their former artiste, Harrysong, it probably wasn’t a fluke. Saturday Beats gathered that the Reggae Blues singer was arrested by his former record label on Friday for “contract breach.”

Since the controversy started, the record label had kept mum concerning the issue but in a press release signed by C.C Chris of Five Star Music Limited and made available to Saturday Beats, the record label disclosed that Harrysong “begged” them to sign him before they finally caved in to his pleas.

According to the release, before the singer could get on board Five Star Music, the label had to pay about N5m to his former record label, Question Mark Allstar, where they claimed he also left in a controversial manner.

The press statement read in part, “It has become both imperative and necessary to state our position on the ongoing misguided and fallacious news making the rounds in the media between our esteemed record label and Mr. Harry Tare Okri. Sometime in 2008 when Mr. Harry first approached our record label for a music contract, we immediately declined the request when we found out that he had a subsisting contract with one Mr. Kevin Luciano of ‘Question Mark Entertainment Label’. All efforts then by Mr. Harry to influence our management proved abortive as our position was maintained on grounds of equity, fairness and professionalism.

“For further avoidance of doubts on the true facts of the present situation, our management has decided to officially set the records straight, because of negative and pervasive influence being foisted on the psyche of our numerous and well meaning fans. Our first encounter with Mr. Harry was sometime in 2008 when he approached our management for a music contract. As stated above, according to our findings at that time, his contract with ‘Question Mark Entertainment Record Label’ was still subsisting and valid. Obviously we declined when we found out that Mr. Harry’s plans were ill orchestrated against his employers, by walking out on them without fulfilling the obligations clearly contained in his running contract with them. When Harry’s employers (Question Mark Entertainment) got wind of his frantic efforts to desert his contract, a stern and official public statement was issued against Mr. Harry and a certain clause establishing his existing contract was clearly published for full consumption by the general public.”

According to the record label, the tussle continued between Harrysong and his employers till sometime in 2014 when they claimed Harrysong once again “desperately” approached them.

“We opened preliminary discussions with him but demanded an official document from his former employers relieving him of any obligation or liability with regards to his contract with them. Our move to do things right and professionally with Mr. Harry earned us a N20m suit from Mr. Kevin Luciano of Question Mark Entertainment (Records are there for confirmation). We were joined as co-defendants with Mr. Harry. Juxtaposing the above with what is going on now, it is quite unfortunate because “Good intention counts as much as good actions, and the person seeking to do good is as good as someone who actually does it. Knowing the vulnerability of Mr. Harry on the impending legal suit, we solicited the help of certain well respected individuals in the music industry to wade into the matter, one of which was our dear veteran Daddy Showkey. Mr. Luciano having found out our intention from inception to act in good faith, agreed to withdraw his suit against Mr. Harry and our company But, not without consequential and settlement fees N5m. We paid this amount solely without Mr. Harry contributing a dime!”

The record label claimed that the singer also breached the three-year contract that he signed.

“Because we are known for running our affairs professionally and legally, we signed a three-year contract with Mr. Harry and certain conditions and obligations were specifically and properly spelled out apart from the terms of the contract. Most important of these were his obligations to our music label, which amongst others include: That he must deliver at least, three (3) full music albums on or before the expiration of the first term of his three year contract, otherwise the label solely reserves the right either to rescind or extend the contract. These conditions were never met.

“While in the employment of the Five Star Music Label, he must not engage himself in anyway whatsoever, whether directly, by proxy or through a third party in any music or recording business other than that of Five Star Music. This condition was also repeatedly breached as Mr. Harry has been releasing music, going on tours locally and internationally without our consent or paying the agreed percentage to the label,” the statement read.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: