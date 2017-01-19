If You Haven’t Experienced These 7 Things It Isn’t REALLY Love — Yet



Here are the seven stages of love you are likely to experience as you fall for “the One.”

1. Inception

Inception is the moment at which a certain someone begins to take on a whole new meaning in your life. It might be someone you have known for years or someone you met just hours ago. Either way, you begin to focus intently on that person — a trait known as salience to scientists. Congratulations! Whether you meant to or not, you have begun the first stage in the process of falling in love.

2. Intrusive Thinking

The next stage occurs when thoughts of your love begin to intrude into your mind. You replay snippets of conversation, recall exactly what he was wearing one night, or think fondly of her smile. You wonder what he would think of the book you are reading, or what her advice on your problem with your boss might be. Every meeting with your beloved, whether planned or happenstance, becomes a weighty event worthy of ongoing review.

In the beginning, these intrusive thoughts come only occasionally. As you move further into this stage, though, they become obsessive. In fact, people tend to spend 85 to 100 percent of their time thinking of the person with whom they are falling in love. In most cases, real life goes on as normal, with the thoughts forming a pleasant backdrop to the tasks of daily living.

Sometimes, though, people in this stage become distracted and have trouble focusing on work or school.

3. Crystallization

Those in love are sometimes said to idealize their beloved, but science shows that this is incorrect. Instead, the third stage of falling in love is known as crystallization. This is when you begin to develop a clear picture of not only your love’s strengths but also his faults. Rather than an ethereal figure, your beloved is becoming a whole, real person in your mind.

Still, despite knowing her faults, there is a tendency to dismiss them or even view them as charming quirks.

4. Craving, Hope, and Uncertainty

Craving, hope, and uncertainty go hand in hand with crystallization. Now that you have a clear picture of who your beloved is, you are overcome with the desire for a relationship.

Everything that happens between you becomes fraught with emotional meaning — the slightest positive overture becomes proof that your love is returned, while the tiniest rebuff becomes grounds for despair. Separation anxiety and the determination to overcome any obstacles to your love are part of this phase.

5. Hypomania

At some point, you will likely start to experience what scientists refer to as hypomania. This is the rush of energy that makes it feel like you need little food or sleep.

However, it also tends to come out in such nervous reactions as flushing, trembling, physical awkwardness, stuttering, sweating, and a racing or pounding heartbeat.

6. Jealousy and Intense Motivation

Those who have advanced down the path of falling in love tend to experience a strong motivation to win over their love interest. Irrational jealousy and behaviors — known as “mate guarding” and designed to warn other potential partners away from your beloved — are common during this stage. The fear of rejection and an overwhelming sense of longing also tend to appear at this time.

7. Helplessness

At some point, your intense feelings will likely give way to a sense of helplessness. You may at first feel despondent, but as the obsessiveness starts to subside, you might wonder why you ever behaved so irrationally.

At this point, you may still very much want a relationship, but you begin to resign yourself to the notion that what will be will be. Pragmatism and logic gradually take the reins. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, you move on.

yourtango

