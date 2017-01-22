Here’s The Actual Reason For The Marital Conflict In Tonto Dike’s Home, As Revealed By Their Domestic Staff



LailasBlog has revealed the cause of Tonto Dikeh’s Marriage crisis. She revealed this in an exclusive post she wrote on her blog.

In the last few days, the social media have been saturated with the crisis that allegedly rocked Tonto Dikeh’s marriage. The issues have generated a lot of controversies because of the personalities involved.

Her fans and colleagues were taken by surprise with the news of her marriage breakup which was seen to have been made in heaven with regards to the news coming out on social media with expensive gestures floating, to signify a union with a happy bedroom ecstasy.

According to an exclusive information gotten from one of her domestic staff, who does not want to be mentioned, the actress returned to her unmarried lifestyle of smoking marijuana which usually triggers her to destroy family properties at any latest provocation. This was revealed to have

happened over three times including burning the husband’s cloths and expensive interior valuables

The domestic staff (name withheld) disclosed that the husband Mr Olakunle Churchill has been in Ghana after his charity programme since last year to cool off from the disturbing tendencies of his wife to display superior disposition in a new family, even when they have a son.

The last straw that did not only break the camel’s back but eventually killed the camel which according to the in-house staff was for her to be breastfeeding the baby while smoking.

To avoid such obnoxious eye sore Mr Churchill was said to have travelled rather than retaliate over her domestic violence prompted by ‘ highness’ which was maritally difficult to control.

As at writing this story, Mr Churchill was said not to be at home in Abuja after he was reported few days ago to be teaching his son how to drive.

Further investigation at his office revealed that his contract staff who have not been paid December salary, had not seen him put up appearance at the office. Several efforts to get to him proved abortive both for his staff and journalists.

A very close source however disclosed that he stressed sometime that he had no issue in his family, and that his wife does her domestic duties no matter whose horse is gored. ‎‎

A recent reference is the embarrassment an inside source revealed she caused during her mother in-law visit for house warming from America.

The controversial actress was said to have pushed down the guest inlaw and broke some valuables like electronic sets, kitchen utensils, wine bar etc in her home.

The incessant dishonourable displays was sighted to have made her husband change his comfort zone to Ghana while the instagram name adjustment which was done after he left because she doesn’t know what the will be the outcome, was revealed also to attract public sympathy.

