On the morning of his presidential inauguration, Doanld Trump has fired off what could be his last tweet as a civilian.

The man who campaigned with a consistent and often controversial stream of tweets communicated for the last time saying;

“It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!”

