ALL eyes were on Donald Trump as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America last Friday, January 20th.

While the whole world was focus on his inaguration, new pictures have revealed that one of the VIP guest and former president Bill Clinton had his attention grabbed by someone else, and it wasn’t the billionaire but his wife Melania.

Watch the clip below.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: