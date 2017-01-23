Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Style (Photos)

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives and daughter of late businessman, Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas, Jumoke, celebrated her 60th birthday recently.

The APC stalwart was joined by family members, friends and well wishers including Minister of Transport Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, First Lady of Lagos state, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Lagos state speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.



Others are Chief Razaq and Shade Okoya, Mrs. Daisy Danjuma, Mrs Haba Folawiyo, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi and many more.

See more photos below.

Image credit: Ovation

