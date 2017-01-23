Monday , 23 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Style (Photos)

Seyi Peters 14 mins ago

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives and daughter of late businessman, Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas, Jumoke, celebrated her 60th birthday recently.

Jumoke Okoya Thomas

The APC stalwart was joined by family members, friends and well wishers including Minister of Transport Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, First Lady of Lagos state, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Lagos state speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

img_20170123_164325_140
Others are Chief Razaq and Shade Okoya, Mrs. Daisy Danjuma, Mrs Haba Folawiyo, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi and many more.

See more photos below.

img_20170123_164333_841 img_20170123_164343_169 img_20170123_164314_380 img_20170123_164246_682 img_20170123_163702_272 img_20170123_164236_448 img_20170123_163712_620

Image credit: Ovation

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Maria Nepembe

Checkout 5 Stunning Photos of Beverly Osu’s Lesbian Partner

Beverly Osu caused a stir on social media yesterday after sharing a snapchat video where …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946