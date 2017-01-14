US artist and radio personality Joshua Nicks aka J Nicks says Nigerians can’t speak English.

The Atlanta-based DJ also known as Stuey Rock made the comments during an interview with Migos who recently departed Lagos.

J Nicks at the beginning of his show ‘The Durtty Boyz’, aired by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9, said the American hip hop group went ”all the way to Nigeria” to put their home city on the map. He referred to the country as a place ”where they can’t even speak English” and ”don’t even know what’s the A [Atlanta]”, before asking Migos of their experience there.

You can watch the full interview below.

