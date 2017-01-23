How to stop masturbating

Dear Ma,

I read your Saturday Punch article on masturbation. Is a married man who is masturbating because his wife denied him sex due to tiredness committing a sin?

Mrs. A.

Dear Madam Temilolu,

I am a married man working in a federal agency in Abuja while my wife works in Edo State, so I only visit home on a monthly basis. Each time I have the urge to have sex, I resort to masturbation because I love my wife and lovely kids and do not want to get involved with any strange woman. Am I committing a sin by masturbating?

Mr. Richard

Dear Aunty Temilolu,

I discovered I easily ejaculate these days after a few minutes with my wife and my erection is a bit weak. Could this be because I was engaged in masturbation before I got married?

Tony

My darling, precious, glorious, dignified, world-famous and heavenly celebrated Nigerian sisters,

First and foremost, I’d like to congratulate Miss Taiwo Bankole and Miss Ajoke Omotuyi who both graduated from the University of Lagos with 5.00 CGPA. I pray for every member of Girls Club and indeed all Nigerian girls to achieve similar feat even in foreign institutions in Jesus mighty name! In your teens, you have the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for excellence academically and in every aspect of your life. However, if your concentration is on boys, boys, romance, telemundo, televista, Instagram, facebook, hair and eyebrow on fleek; and the like, and your brain is not on fleek, then your academic achievement may be nothing to write home about. These two ladies said they never had time for boyfriends but mentioned having a close-knit relationship with God. They’ve not missed out on not having boyfriends and I can assure all the good in the world is coming their way in Jesus mighty name. Whether they have any skills in dealing with men or not, God never lets down those who love Him and rely on Him absolutely! So, the ball is in your court!

First, I’d like to deal with the messages above.

Masturbation is a form of sexual perversion and those involved in this act according to 1 Corinthians 6:9 will not inherit the kingdom of God, so, it’s a sin. Also, when you keep satisfying your flesh, you weaken your spiritual perception which is what you really need more than anything else to run your race in life. It is the exclusive preserve of the Holy Spirit to direct you. And if you choose the flesh over the spirit, I don’t know how you want to survive the wilderness of life. Also, practising real Christianity doesn’t come with ease especially when you find yourself glued to a church which does not have its focus on righteousness and the narrow way and tilts more towards teachings on prosperity and the likes, forgetting that we are advised to seek first the kingdom of God and have so much that we can’t possibly exhaust in a life time. You really really have to be determined to subdue your flesh and tap into your spirituality to enjoy life.

Studies show that the negative effects of masturbation include premature ejaculation and weak erection which could even lead to impotence. It affects mental health and also causes urinary incontinence in females who have abraded their vagina. Why would anyone want to subject himself to this? From seeking pleasure, it becomes a compulsive disorder. Combating any type of addiction requires self-determination, discipline and maybe professional help. You must be mentally prepared to quit. You need to discipline your mind and refrain from masturbating. And if need be, you need to seek out professional help. However, as you’d have noticed, at Girls Club, we deal with issues from a spiritual angle. And just as any professional dealing with this would tell you to be mentally prepared and determined to quit, fighting masturbation from a spiritual angle, also requires those two weapons. In fact, if you are not ready to surrender your soul to God to uproot the spirit of lust, there’s no point trying to stop masturbating!

– Purify your heart (Contd.)

While meditating on Sunday morning, God laid a scripture on my mind which would help everyone deal with diverse issues including addictions.

“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: …”

Isaiah 26:3

Addictions like masturbation are as a result of raging spirits which wage war against those whose minds are polluted by the spirit of the world which is in contention with the spirit of God. So, in order to have a purified heart, your thoughts, emotions and every move you make must be scripture-controlled-controlled by God! You have to do away with every thought or behaviour God is against. You have to mind what you watch and what you listen to. You may have to stop associating with certain people. You have to flee from everything that’s unholy and have your heart incubated by the Holy Spirit in preparedness for holy purging!

To be continued.

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

