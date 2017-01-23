Hull City Midfielder Ryan Mason Recovers From Skull Fracture

Hull City have confirmed that one of the club’s first team players, Ryan Mason who suffered a skull fracture when he collided with Gary Cahill in their Sunday encounter is now conscious and able to speak.

The 25-year-old who suffered the injury just thirteen minutes into the match was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he had surgery. Hull City said in a statement on Sunday night, “We would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours.”

Chelsea captain, John Terry visited the midfielder at the hospital on Sunday and doctors say he will still be in the hospital where he will be monitored “over the coming days”.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: