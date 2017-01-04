Hydraulic Press Transforms Toilet Paper Rolls Into Skateboard

A factory owner from Finland used a hydraulic press to transform 20 toilet paper rolls into a skateboard.

Video uploaded to Beyond the Press chronicled the creation of the toilet paper sports equipment.

The hydraulic press user began the process by unfurling two rolls of toilet paper into what would become the base of the board and flattening it using the press.

He then proceeded to add an additional 20 rolls to the structure and pressing it repeatedly to form a general skateboard shape.

Once completed and fitted with wheels, two people are seen carefully gliding along the wood floor on the makeshift skateboard as one lingering piece of unpressed toilet paper dangled from the back.

