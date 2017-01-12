Idris Elba Puts Himself Up For Auction As Valentine’s Date

British actor Idris Elba has put himself up for auction as a Valentine’s date to his female admirers.

The Beast of No Nation star is trying to land a Valentine’s date and raise money for the “W.E. Can Lead” charity campaign at the same time, the Daily Mail reports.

The 44-year-old has filmed an hilarious tongue-in-cheek video, which has so far racked up an impressive 3.2 million views, giving a taste of what it’s like to date him.

Dressed in a suave grey suit and a bronze tie, Idris says to camera: ‘I’d like you to be my Valentine. That’s right, love. Just you and me, no one else around. Just us.’

Sitting comfortably in front of a period fire place, the actor explains how the date will begin with cocktails, or even champagne.

”Once we’re feeling comfortable we can order whatever your heart desires,” said the star. ”Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu – that’s an African dish, and you pound the yams. And you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.

”For dessert you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want.”

The W.E. Can Lead campaign works to empower and educate girls throughout Africa. The star urges viewers to visit omaze.com/idris to sign up and donate as he wants to see them on date.

