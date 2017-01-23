Monday , 23 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Immigration Officer Arrested For Attacking Place Of Worship

Deolu 1 hour ago

The police in Jalingo, Taraba State,  yesterday confirmed the arrest of an armed immigration personnel.

the said immigration staff was apprehended  by a local vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The spokesman of the police command, David Misal, said that the suspect, Mahmood Idris, broke into a place of worship and destroy some properties.

 comptroller-general-of-the-nigeria-immigration-service-nis-muhammad-babandede-300x180

Mr. Misal explained that Idris, who sustained injuries during the incident, was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect signed and collected the rifle on Saturday while on duty, only for him to engage in the dastardly act.

Misal added that Idris was suffering from mental illness, adding that only medical examination could unravel the truth.

He appealed to members of the public to disregard the rumour making the rounds that a cleric was hurt in the attack, stressing that nobody was injured except the attacker.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

image-pending

Suspected Fulani Bandits Attack Travellers On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Scores of commuters and motorists had raw deals at the hands of armed bandits suspected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946