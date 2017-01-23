Indian baby born with four legs and two male sex organs

A baby has been born with four legs and two male sex organs at a hospital in India.

The baby was born at 4.23am local time on Saturday to parents Lalitamma and Chennabasava and doctors said it was a normal delivery.

His mother, Lalitamma, 23, described her son as ‘God’s gift to us’ saying that she was reluctant for him to be taken to another hospital for further treatment.

However, after seeking advice and reassurance from her family she and her son went to a specialist facility in Ballari in the western Karnataka state.

She said she was prepared to raise her son the way he was. However, she said: ”My first son, born three years ago, is healthy. We are poor and cannot afford expensive treatment.”

Dr Virupaksha, who helped deliver the baby, told the Times of India: ”I referred the family to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

