Inside Tonto Dikeh’s Posh Suv

Few months after Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, got married to her husband, Oladunni Churchill, on August 29, 2015, she received a brand new 2016 Toyota Prado from her husband as Christmas gift. But that is just one of the many gifts her husband had showered on her.

And while Tonto, now a mother of one was still painting the town in shades of colours, Churchill gave her another surprise; the 2017 Lexus LX 570, which is the latest flagship of the Lexus brand in its SUV lineup.

This lavish Sport Utility Vehicle, which costs tens of millions, is designed for the super rich, as it breathes class, luxury, functionality, reliability and confidence.

The 2017 Lexus LX 570 has undeniable niche appeal and that explains why it is one of the fastest selling SUVs, in spite of its high price tag.

Built on time-tested Toyota architecture, capability to travel anywhere, well-equipped interior, a standard and capable four-wheel-drive system, and the ability to tow heavy trailers, this combination has kept the LX 570 at the forefront of luxury SUVs for some time.

Driving around town in this SUV feels delightful. It’s like a luxury cruise ship riding over choppy waters without the slightest hint of a disturbance as it shrugs off potholes and bumpy roads with ease. And going off-road is where the LX 570 shines brightest. Forget dirt roads and all-weather conditions – this SUV can plow over obstacles and through murky depths you wouldn’t consider passable in most other vehicles.

Thus, if you’ve got an adventurous spirit and a large family to take along with you, this large SUV, which can seat up to eight, might just be the vehicle you’re looking for.

Performance

The 2017 Lexus LX 570 is equipped with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that produces 383 hp and 403 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it comes with full-time four-wheel-drive system and a driver-selectable multi-terrain system.

Lexus says the LX 570 will accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 7.3 seconds, which is about a second slower than the average for this class of vehicle. Environmental Protection Agency-estimated fuel economy for the LX checks in at 13 miles per gallon in the city, 18mpg on the highway and 15mpg in combined driving.

Features

The LX 570 is offered in a single trim level with a long list of high-end standard features. Starting with the exterior, the LX comes with 20-inch wheels, automatic load levelling and full LED exterior lights; automatic and adaptive LED headlights, foglights and taillights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a sunroof, running boards, a roof rack, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, the LX 570 comes with four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood trim, power-adjustable seats and driver memory settings, manual second-row window sunshades and a 120-volt household-style power outlet in the cargo bay. One other aspect of the LX’s interior that continues to impress is seat comfort and the front seats offer excellent visibility from their elevated perches.

Its infotainment system includes utilises the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a sharp-looking 12.3-inch display screen, which uses a mouse-like controller on the center console. The infotainment system has navigation system, voice controls and the Lexus Enform suite of smartphone-based services, including vehicle control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, wireless smartphone charging tray, satellite radio and HD radio.

It comes with USB ports in the front and second rows, media player interface and nine-speaker audio system or the optional 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and the available dual-screen rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch screens. It also has optional cool box that is neatly integrated into the console, and helps keep your beverages and other items nicely chilled.

Safety

This SUV comes standard with a 360-degree surround-view parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking, height-adjustable adaptive suspension and stability control.

It comes standard with 10 airbags, including front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags, second-row side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, an emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance.

The good: It offers a smooth ride over rough roads, has advanced off-road capabilities and plenty of standard features.

The bad: Reviewers complained of poor fuel economy, tight third-row seat, small cargo space and that its infotainment interface can be distracting to use.

Source: Edmunds.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: