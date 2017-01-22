Be Interested In Law And Order In Your Country First, Kanu Tells FG

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has cautioned the federal government to be interested in obeying the laws of the land before being at the fore front of leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) into intervening in the political logjams in Africa just like it did in The Gambia.

He said by leading the regional intervention in The Gambia, “we (Kanu’s team) must also take steps to invite the international community to compel the government to obey orders of the court”.

Kanu who spoke through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Abuja, said federal government cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time, adding that it must first obey valid court orders in his own country before pushing for the rule of law in another country.

He said: “Nnamdi Kanu is a freedom fighter, not a coup plotter. He can never plan a coup”, said Ejiofor, adding that while Kanu has been advocating for secession, he has never called for the overthrow of the government.

He added that Article 20 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights guarantees the right to self determination, arguing that Kanu has not breached any known law.

Ejiofor also accused government of armtwisting the judiciary, saying the arrest of Justice Ademola Adeniyi may not be unconnected with his order that Kanu be released unconditionally.

He said Kanu’s case is now before the ECOWAS Court of Justice, vowing to approach both the African Union and the United Nations if the Nigerian government continues to disrespect valid court orders.

Source: Leadership

